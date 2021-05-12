‘Days of Our Lives’ renewed for two more years

Fan-favorite ‘Days of Our Lives’ is sticking around for at least two more years.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of ‘Days of our Lives’ and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said Michael Sluchan, Executive Vice President, Scripted Series & Kids Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

The show is entering its 57th and 58th seasons and is NBC’s longest-running series.

“A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers,” said Sluchan.