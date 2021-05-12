Virginia ABC stores to resume pre-pandemic hours on Friday

This April 15, 2010 file photo shows a liquor display at an ABC store in Richmond, Va.

With COVID-19 cases on the decline in Virginia, Virginia ABC stores will return to their usual hours starting this week.

Starting Friday, May 14, stores will be open at 10 a.m. every day, aside from stores that open later on Sundays. However, closing times will vary by store.

“With COVID-19 case numbers falling in Virginia and vaccinations increasing, we feel it is now safe to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

The following COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place in all 393 ABC stores in Virginia: