Hummer with four containers of gas inside bursts into flames in Florida

A Hummer with several containers of gas went up in flames after filling up in Florida, according to WKMG.
Fire officials told WKMG that crews were dispatched for the SUV fire around 11 a.m. Wednesday and found the 2004 Hummer H2 engulfed by fire.
Inside the vehicle, firefighters said they found four, 5-gallon containers that had just been filled at a gas station near the scene.
Fire officials said crews were able to quickly put out the fire. Authorities said one person was hurt but refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
The ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline has caused panic buying up and down the East Coast, despite warnings from officials to not rush to the pump.