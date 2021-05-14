Hummer with four containers of gas inside bursts into flames in Florida

In this photo provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue an officer stands near a Hummer which was destroyed by fire shortly after the driver had filled up four 5-gallon (18-liter) gas containers on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Homosassa, Fla. Many authorities are warning of the dangers of hoarding gas as shortages at the pumps are spreading from the South to the Mid-Atlantic states, following a cyberattack that forced a shutdown of the nations largest gasoline pipeline. (Citrus County Fire Rescue via AP)

A Hummer with several containers of gas went up in flames after filling up in Florida, according to WKMG.

Fire officials told WKMG that crews were dispatched for the SUV fire around 11 a.m. Wednesday and found the 2004 Hummer H2 engulfed by fire.

Inside the vehicle, firefighters said they found four, 5-gallon containers that had just been filled at a gas station near the scene.

In this photo provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue melted gas cans sit amongst the charred remains of a Hummer that was destroyed by fire shortly after the driver had filled up four 5-gallon (18-liter) gas containers on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Homosassa, Fla. Many authorities are warning of the dangers of hoarding gas as shortages at the pumps are spreading from the South to the Mid-Atlantic states, following a cyberattack that forced a shutdown of the nations largest gasoline pipeline. (Citrus County Fire Rescue via AP) (Citrus County Fire Rescue)

Fire officials said crews were able to quickly put out the fire. Authorities said one person was hurt but refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline has caused panic buying up and down the East Coast, despite warnings from officials to not rush to the pump.