‘Hangry’ alligator chases customers through Wendy’s parking lot in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Being hungry isn’t fun, but being hangry? Well, that’s ten times worse — especially when you’re an alligator.
Customers at a Florida Wendy’s were greeted with a terrifying surprise in the parking lot on Monday when a six-foot alligator was running loose in the parking lot, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies reported to the scene after they received a call about an alligator chasing pedestrians around the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant.
Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the deputies were able to wrangle the alligator and safely relocate it.
GATOR CHASE🐊— Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 17, 2021
Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy's parking lot.
He may have just been "hangry" for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!
Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it. pic.twitter.com/OIiDHCmMJC