‘Hangry’ alligator chases customers through Wendy’s parking lot in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Being hungry isn’t fun, but being hangry? Well, that’s ten times worse — especially when you’re an alligator.

Customers at a Florida Wendy’s were greeted with a terrifying surprise in the parking lot on Monday when a six-foot alligator was running loose in the parking lot, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported to the scene after they received a call about an alligator chasing pedestrians around the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the deputies were able to wrangle the alligator and safely relocate it.