Kings Dominion set to reopen on Saturday, masks not needed for fully vaccinated guests

Get ready for a road trip for roller coasters!

Kings Dominion announced Wednesday that the park’s opening day of the 2021 season will be on May 22.

Due to COVID-19 protocols in place, the park remained closed for all of 2020.

“The wait is finally over and we are so very excited to welcome our Guests back to the park,” said the park’s vice president and general manager Bridgette Bywater. “This has been a difficult year and a half for many, so it feels good knowing that Kings Dominion is a fun place where people can finally get out in a safe environment, have an amazing experience, and make some new lifelong memories with their family and friends.”

The park has also made updates to its operating protocols to be in alignment with both CDC and Virginia guidelines.

All guests ages 5 and older who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a face-covering: While outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained, except on water attractions, while in Soak City Waterpark or in RelaxZones While indoors, unless actively eating or drinking.

Face coverings are not required for fully vaccinated guests

Reservations will continue to be required for Kings Dominion and Soak City Waterpark. Both Season Passholders and Single Day Ticketholders will need reservations.

The park also has new offerings for the 2021 season including a redesign to part of the waterpark, new food and new shows and live entertainment.