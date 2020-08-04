Kings Dominion will not open at all in 2020

DOSWELL, Va. – One of Virginia’s theme parks will not be opening this year.

Kings Dominion announced on Tuesday that it would remain closed for all of 2020.

The theme park cited the coronavirus pandemic and its related restrictions as the reason for not opening.

Kings Dominion is now planning for the 2021 season which will include changes to its water park.

Click here to learn more about the park’s decision to remain closed.

A bit futher south, Busch Gardens in Williamsburg is planning to open later this week.