Busch Gardens looking to start phased reopening in August

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Your time is hopefully almost here amusement park fans!

Busch Gardens in Williamsburg will likely reopen in early August, according to SeaWorld Entertainment, the park’s parent company.

“The Company expects its Busch Gardens theme park in Virginia to commence a phased reopening in early August 2020,″ is what SeaWorld Entertainment wrote as part of releasing its preliminary second quarter results.

No additional details were provided as to what a phased reopening would look like.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, Busch Gardens and other amusement parks in Virginia couldn’t open until Phase 3, which began July 1.

However, because of the limitations still in place with Phase 3 restrictions, neither Kings Dominion or Busch Gardens has opened yet.

Right now, only 1,000 people are allowed in the park at a time.