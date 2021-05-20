Mediating in Gaza conflict, Egypt seeks broader influence

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, meets with Palestinian Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmad at the foreign ministry in Cairo, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

CAIRO – Egypt is trying to prove itself to the world once again as an indispensable mediator as it rushes to broker a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, the fourth in just over a decade.

It’s the latest instance in which Egypt has served as a mediator between Israel and Gaza’s ruling militant Hamas group. Egypt borders both Israel and the Gaza Strip, and has been a key player since Israel withdrew troops from Gaza in 2005 and Hamas seized the territory in 2007.

With the latest war in its 11th day on Thursday, Egypt was working to finalize a cease-fire deal that could take effect as soon as the early hours of Friday, an Egyptian intelligence official said.

“By virtue of geography and its ties to all parties, Egypt is unique in this matter,” said Michael Hanna, the U.S. program director at the International Crisis Group. “And of course, it seeks to demonstrate its regional relevance and influence to all parties concerned, including the United States.”

Successful Egyptian mediation could help improve the strained ties between President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government and the Biden administration. Four months after his election, President Joe Biden still has not spoken with the Egyptian leader, who forged close ties with former President Donald Trump. Biden has raised concern over the Egyptian government’s human rights record under el-Sissi.

A diplomatic win could also gain Egypt some regional prestige in its rivalries, including with Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE last year moved to establish ties with Israel.

Egypt fought four wars with Israel between 1948 to 1973. The two former enemies normalized ties in 1979, and since then have increasingly cooperated on security issues. Israel has praised el-Sissi’s government for its help, and in turn allowed Egyptian forces greater freedom near the border to fight militants in Sinai.

Egypt’s ties with Hamas have at times hung by a thread. Egypt, along with Israel, continues to enforce a blockade that has devastated the Gazan economy. Hamas is the militant Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a political Islamic movement banned in Egypt, and Egypt's pro-government media often depict Hamas as a threat. Still, Egypt has repeatedly been an intermediator for Hamas, working out cease-fires in the previous three Hamas-Israel conflicts and easing other crises with Israel.

