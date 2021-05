Pres. Biden awarded the first Medal of Honor of his presidency on Friday to retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.

The retired Army ranger, who is now 94 years old, is being honored for his acts of “conspicuous gallantry” during the Korean War.

The event started at 1 p.m and Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, the Vice President, the First Lady and the Second Gentleman attended.