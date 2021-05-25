Driver airlifted after Southwest Virginia school bus crash

A driver is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a bus crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. – A driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a school bus crash in Russell County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happend just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on Route 58 at Hawkins Mill Road. According to State Police, a county school bus was stopped in the right eastbound lane to pick up students when a 2003 Honda rearended the bus.

Police said the bus’ flashing lights were activated and there were 17 students on board at the time of the accident. One minor injury was reported among the bus passengers, authorities said.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.