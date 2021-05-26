WATCH LIVE: Nick Offerman to appear before Congress to urge Americans to get vaccinated

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee is set to hold a virtual hearing on “A Shot at Normalcy: Building COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence.” The event is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Nick Offerman, best known for his role in NBC Sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation,’ will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee and urge people to get vaccinated.

Witnesses will also include Saad Omer, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., M.P.H., F.I.D.S.A., Director of Yale Institute for Global Health, Yale University; J. Nadine Garcia, M.D., M.S.C.E., Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Trust for America’s Health; Amy Pisani, M.S., Executive Director of Vaccinate Your Family; and Karen Shelton, M.D., Director of Mount Rogers Health District, Virginia Department of Health.