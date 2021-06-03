Dollywood to open new resort in 2023 as part of $500 million expansion

A well-known Tennessee amusement park known for its attractions, food and music will be getting a new resort in two years.

On Thursday, Dolly Parton announced plans to open a 302-room resort at Dollywood in 2023. HeartSong Lodge & Resort will be located beside Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, which is just down the road from the park.

The future resort will offer lodging options for multi-generational families and couples including spacious family suites and bunk rooms. Many of the rooms will also feature balconies, high ceilings and exposed beams.

In addition, with 26,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the property will be able to hold gatherings with several hundred guests.

Parton said the lodge will be her next dream come true.

“I’m always dreaming and coming up with new ideas and things I want our guests to experience,” said Parton. “We wanted to talk about this last year, but with everything going on, we knew we needed to pause because it just wasn’t the right time to do it. Things are looking brighter and with the popularity of the Smokies soaring, there are more people than ever wanting to visit our area.”

The Dreamer-in-Chief said she’s excited for what’s to come.

“I’m so proud of this place that we’ve been able to build here in the Smokies,” said Parton. “The new HeartSong Lodge & Resort is just one more way we’re going to be able to help families reconnect, explore and discover together. I truly believe the natural beauty of the Smokies and the warmth of this special place will inspire every guest to nurture the ‘heart song within them.”