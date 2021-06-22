Here’s how your piece of Virginia history could be put in a new statewide time capsule

Have a piece of Virginia history you feel should be preserved? You can now submit it for a chance to be buried in a new time capsule.

This new time capsule will replace the 134-year-old one that’s currently embedded in the pedestal foundation of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the plan Tuesday to seek new items for a new capsule.

From now until July 20, the governor’s administration will accept submissions.

“It’s time to say to the world, this is today’s Virginia, not yesterday’s,” said Northam. “And one day, when future generations look back at this moment, they will be able to learn about the inclusive, welcoming Commonwealth that we are building together. I encourage Virginians to be part of this unique effort to tell our shared story.”

Historians believe a copper time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the pedestal on October 27, 1887.

According to the governor’s office records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

“This is an incredible opportunity to honor the Virginia of today,” said Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer. “Many researchers and historians have helped locate this time capsule, and we look forward to a continued partnership as tell Virginia’s story for future generations.”

Back in March, Historic Jamestown, an entity of Preservation Virginia, scanned the pedestal and found a void in the base where the time capsule is likely housed.

It’s expected to be able to be removed and replaced without damaging the fidelity of the structure.

When the current time capsule is removed, a qualified conservator will take precautions to ensure the contents’ appropriate treatment, according to the governor’s office.

Then, the capsule and its contents will be transferred for safekeeping at the Department of Historic Resources’ conservation lab, where expert staff can oversee the examination of the contents.

To submit an item for consideration in the new capsule, you’ll need to provide the following:

Full name

Email address

Phone number

City/County where you live

Name of item

Date of significance associated with the item

Size of item

Material of item

Item Description

Share how the item represents Virginia

You can click here to submit an item.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Tori Feyrer at tori.feyrer@governor.virginia.gov.