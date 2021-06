Family of black bears play in water in Lake Tahoe

It’s so hot out, even wildlife are trying to cool down.

A family of black bears was caught on video enjoying the beach at Lake Tahoe.

In a video posted to social media, you could see an adult bear along with its babies.

For the three baby bears, the water must have been not too hot, not too cold, but just right.

The trio stayed behind playing on the water’s edge before scampering away.

The adult bear got away with someone’s cooler before heading back into the forest.