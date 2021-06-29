WATCH: President Joe Biden speaks on America’s infrastructure

The president toured the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility in Wisconsin on Tuesday.
After that, he gave remarks highlighting the benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will deliver to communities across the country.
The president toured the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility in Wisconsin on Tuesday.
After that, he gave remarks highlighting the benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will deliver to communities across the country.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.