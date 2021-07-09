Delta variant confirmed in Roanoke, other parts of Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 are now in all five regions of Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

In Friday’s update of the department’s Variants of Concern dashboard, four cases of the variant have been reported in Southwest Virginia. The map below shows what VDH defines as Southwest Virginia.

Virginia Department of Health map of regions and districts (Virginia Department of Health)

More specifically, the four cases are in the Roanoke City, Lenowisco and Mount Rogers health districts, with two cases reported in Mount Rogers.

The Lenowisco Health District covers the city of Norton, as well as Lee, Scott and Wise counties, while the Mount Rogers Health District covers the cities of Bristol and Galax, as well as Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties.

Thus far, 88 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in Virginia, with one death being linked to those cases.

Below is the variant dashboard from VDH.