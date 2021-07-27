WATCH LIVE: Team USA softball looking to win gold against Japan in Tokyo Olympics

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

United States' Kelsey Stewart (7) celebrates her game winning home run against Japan as she runs behind Japan pitcher Yamato Fujita (16) in the seventh inning of a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

On Tuesday, The United States’ softball team will take on Japan in the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal is on the line.

On Monday, Team USA (5-0) beat Japan 2-1 thanks to a walk-off home run by Kelsey Stewart.

Japan scored an unearned run in the top of the first and Team USA trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the 6th.

Softball became an Olympic sport in 1996; however, the Toyko Olympics mark the sport’s return after being removed from the Olympics in 2012 and 2016.

Team USA won the first three gold medals, while Japan won the 2008 gold medal.

Click here to watch the match live from your device. It’s expected to start at 7 a.m.

To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.