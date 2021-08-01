Senior alert issued for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Harrisonburg

Rodney Dwight Turnboo was last seen Sunday morning.

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a man whose disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

State Police say 79-year-old Rodney Dwight Turnboo was last seen Sunday at 7 a.m. on East Rock Street in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

We were told that he is 5 feet, 9 inches, has a cognitive impairment and is possibly wearing a brown/black plaid shirt with tan shorts.

Authorities report that he was possibly driving a 2016 dark gray Jeep Patriot with Virginia license plate UND9050.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact 504-434-2002, or you may find complete information at twitter.com/vspalert.