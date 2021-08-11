Serenade Foods recalls nearly 60,000 pounds of its chicken products due to possible salmonella contamination

If you’ve recently bought any chicken products from Serenade Foods, you might wanna check your fridge and make sure the products it has recently recalled aren’t in there!

This week, the establishment announced that it is recalling about 59,251 pounds of frozen, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that might be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, which can cause salmonellosis.

Symptoms of this bacterial foodborne illness include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. People who get sick from Salmonella are normally sick for four to seven days.

The products were produced on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. The following items are expected to be recalled:

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

These products also have establishment number ““P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The previously mentioned items were distributed nationwide.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact the Serenade Foods Hotline at 866-873-7589.