California man murdered his two young children he thought ‘were going to grow into monsters,’ authorities say

Authorities say a California surfing school owner has been charged with killing his two young children with a spear gun in Mexico because he thought they would become monsters.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Matthew Coleman, of Santa Barbara, was charged Wednesday with the foreign murder of U.S. nationals.

Prosecutors say Coleman drove his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter to Rosarito, Mexico, over the weekend and killed them on Monday.

On Saturday, Coleman’s wife contacted the Santa Barbara Police, telling them that he took their children and she didn’t know where they had gone.

Their bodies were found by an employee at a ranch around Rosarito in Mexico, according to KEYT.

Coleman told the FBI that he killed them as he believed they “were going to grow into monsters” thinking that that his wife had passed down her “serpent DNA” to the children, according to a criminal complaint cited by NBC News.

He was detained at a San Diego border checkpoint on the way back.