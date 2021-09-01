Pumpkin spice seltzer… yup, we can’t make this stuff up

A look at the Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel variety pack

Pumpkin spice season is rapidly approaching (for some it’s already in full swing) and one company is adding to the cornucopia of pumpkin spice offerings this year.

Pumpkin Spice-flavored Bud Light Seltzer is coming later this month.

Yes, you just read that previous sentence correctly.

Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch announced the arrival of a Bud Light Fall Flannel Seltzer variety pack on Tuesday, featuring four flavors: Toasted Marshmallow, Maple Pear, Apple Crisp, and the notorious Pumpkin Spice

If you’re looking to be health conscious while sipping one one of these new seltzers, you’ll be happy to know that each can has 100 calories, less than 1 gram of sugar and 5% ABV.

The 12-can variety pack is scheduled to release to stores by September 6, 2021, and exit by the end of October.