Amazon to cover full college tuition cost for its 750,000 U.S. hourly employees

On Thursday, Amazon announced that it will pay the full cost of college tuition, fees and textbooks for its 750,000 U.S. hourly employees, NBC reports.

Employees will be able to have their college expenses covered as soon as January 2022, after 90 days of employment.

Additionally, the e-commerce giant will also start paying for high school diploma programs, GEDs and English as a second language certification.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has lent its employees a helping hand in terms of college tuition costs. In fact, it once offered to pay for 95% of tuition, fees and textbooks for hourly associates through its career choice program.

This comes after its competitors, including Walmart and Target, offered its employees education benefits. Last month, Target presented a program that pays for the cost of associate and undergraduate schools at certain universities. In July, Walmart announced that it would pay for 100% of college tuition and books for employees taking classes at select universities.