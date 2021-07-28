Walmart to pay for 100% of college tuition, books for employees taking classes at select universities

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will cover the full cost of college tuition and books for nearly 1.5 million of its full-time and part-time employees who attend 10 universities.

Those academic institutions, which were selected due to their “history of success with adult and working learner programs as well as their focus on degree completion,” include:

Johnson & Wales University

The University of Arizona

The University of Denver

Pathstream

Brandman University

Penn Foster

Purdue University Global

Southern New Hampshire University

Wilmington University

Voxy EnGen

Walmart will pay for the college expenses through its Live Better U (LBU) program, which offers college prep resources, free language learning programs and more. Starting on Aug. 16, Walmart will also remove its $1/day fee for this program, making all of its education programs free and at Walmart’s expense.

Launched in 2018, LBU has had more than 52,000 associates involved in it, with 8,000 who have already graduated.

This summer, nearly 28,000 workers are involved in the program.