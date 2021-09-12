Los Angeles Chargers lead Washington, 13-9, in first half

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera greeting his players on the field during pregame warmups prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

At halftime, the Los Angeles Chargers lead Washington, 13-9.

It’s a close game as the Washington Football Team kicks off Week 1 of the 2021 regular season with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the first quarter, we saw Chargers Football Running Back Austin Ekeler complete a 3-yard rush for the first touchdown of NFL Sunday. Then, Washington football player Dustin Hopkins made a 30-yard field goal, earning the team its first points of the season.

Dustin Hopkins kept up the fight, making a 43-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left the game in the quarter after taking a hit from the Chargers offensive line when attempting a pass. Early reports say the veteran signal caller suffered a hip injury and his status to return is questionable. Former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke has since taken over quarterback duties.

At the top of the second quarter, Tristan Vizcaino put the Chargers up four points after making a 33-yard field goal.

Ad

With just 45 seconds left before halftime, Vizcaino hit from 27 yards, increasing the team’s lead to 13-6.

Hopkins quickly countered it with a 48-yard field goal, making the score 13-9.