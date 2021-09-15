Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wsls logo

News

3-month-old, 2-year-old siblings found abandoned on bank of Rio Grande at border

Authorities say they thoroughly searched the area, yet no one else was found

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Immigration, U.S. Border
Border Control Agents found an infant and a toddler who had been abandoned on the Rio Grande river.
Border Control Agents found an infant and a toddler who had been abandoned on the Rio Grande river. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Border Patrol agents were performing boat operations when they noticed an unusual color along the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass.

After investigating, the agents found an infant and a toddler who had been abandoned, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A note under the infant’s safety carrier revealed that the 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy were siblings from Honduras.

Authorities say they thoroughly searched the area, yet no one else was found.

The children did not require medical attention and were transported to the Uvalde Station for processing, according to agents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email