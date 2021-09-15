3-month-old, 2-year-old siblings found abandoned on bank of Rio Grande at border

Border Control Agents found an infant and a toddler who had been abandoned on the Rio Grande river.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were performing boat operations when they noticed an unusual color along the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass.

After investigating, the agents found an infant and a toddler who had been abandoned, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A note under the infant’s safety carrier revealed that the 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy were siblings from Honduras.

Authorities say they thoroughly searched the area, yet no one else was found.

The children did not require medical attention and were transported to the Uvalde Station for processing, according to agents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.