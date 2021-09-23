After 8 infant deaths, more than 3 million Boppy Newborn Loungers recalled

The Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers are connected with eight infant deaths, according to the CPSC.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and The Boppy Company announced the recall of 3.3 million of its Lounger products on Thursday.

The recall notice states that, “the infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach. The infant deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020.”

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy commented. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

From January 2004 through September 2021, Boppy sold about 3.3 million of the recalled loungers at a wide variety of retailers, including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart and Amazon.

Anyone with one of these loungers is advised to stop using it immediately and contact The Boppy Company for a refund.