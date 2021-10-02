Richmond resident being honored as “Disney Magic Maker”

A Richmond man is being honored by Disney as “Disney Magic Maker” for contributions to his students and community.(James Gordon)

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man is being honored by Disney as “Disney Magic Maker” for his contribution to his students and community, according to NBC 12.

James Gordon, is the principal of Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary School - where he serves predominantly Black families in southside Richmond.

James organized food drives and distributed full turkey meals to families for over three years to ensure no families went hungry, and developed the AAA program (Attitude, Attendance, and Achievement) encouraging students to strive for excellence.

His recent contribution is awarding 5 elementary school students, from low income families full scholarships to Virginia Union University.

James is being honored with an upcoming trip to Walt Disney World Resort to celebrate its 50th anniversary, as well as a one-year subscription to Disney+.