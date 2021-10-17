Washington leads Kansas City Chiefs at halftime, 13-10

Week’s 6 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team kicked off on Sunday.
At this time, Washington leads the Kansas City Chiefs at the half, 13-10.
The first quarter kicked off with Chiefs running back Darrel Williams hitting a two-yard rush and scoring a touchdown.
Washington held its own with Dustin Hopkins making a 50-yard field goal and then a 43-yard field goal in the first half.
With just barely a minute left in the second quarter, Taylor Heinicke made a pass to Ricky Seals-Jones, putting the Washington Football team in the lead just before halftime.
If Washington wins this game, it’ll be its first win over the Kansas City Chiefs since 1983.