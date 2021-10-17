Washington leads Kansas City Chiefs at halftime, 13-10

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reaches out but misses the catch as he covered by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Week’s 6 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team kicked off on Sunday.

At this time, Washington leads the Kansas City Chiefs at the half, 13-10.

The first quarter kicked off with Chiefs running back Darrel Williams hitting a two-yard rush and scoring a touchdown.

Washington held its own with Dustin Hopkins making a 50-yard field goal and then a 43-yard field goal in the first half.

With just barely a minute left in the second quarter, Taylor Heinicke made a pass to Ricky Seals-Jones, putting the Washington Football team in the lead just before halftime.

If Washington wins this game, it’ll be its first win over the Kansas City Chiefs since 1983.