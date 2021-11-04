Select Tastykake cupcakes recalled for possible fragments of metal mesh wire

You may need to check out your snack stash, especially if you have a sweet tooth.

Flower Foods is recalling some of their Tastykake treats due to the potential presence of metal wire fragments in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

Under recall are the Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes, Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes and Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes.

Here’s a breakdown of the recalled products:

Product Description UPC # “Enjoy by” Date Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes

12.75 oz. (6-2ct) 0-25600-00219-3 Dec. 14, Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

14.25oz (6-2ct) 0-25600-00223-0 Dec. 14 and Dec. 18 Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

14.25oz (6-2ct) 0-25600-00230-8 Dec. 14 and Dec. 18

At this time, no injuries have been reported in connection to this recall.

The FDA says to throw away the recalled products or return them for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

