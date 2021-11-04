49º
Select Tastykake cupcakes recalled for possible fragments of metal mesh wire

At this time, no injuries have been reported

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

You may need to check out your snack stash, especially if you have a sweet tooth.

Flower Foods is recalling some of their Tastykake treats due to the potential presence of metal wire fragments in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

Under recall are the Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes, Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes and Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes.

Here’s a breakdown of the recalled products:

Product DescriptionUPC #“Enjoy by” Date
Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes
12.75 oz. (6-2ct)		0-25600-00219-3Dec. 14, Dec. 18 and Dec. 21
Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
14.25oz (6-2ct)		0-25600-00223-0Dec. 14 and Dec. 18
Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
14.25oz (6-2ct)		0-25600-00230-8Dec. 14 and Dec. 18

At this time, no injuries have been reported in connection to this recall.

The FDA says to throw away the recalled products or return them for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

Click here to learn more.

