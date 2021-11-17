WATCH: Funeral for Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler

On Wednesday night, a funeral service will be held to remember the life of a Southwest Virginia hero.

On Wednesday night, a funeral service was held to remember the life of a Southwest Virginia hero.

Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler was shot and killed Saturday in the line of duty.

Law enforcement from across Southwest Virginia honored the 29-year-old on Monday as Chandler’s body was escorted from Roanoke back to Big Stone Gap.

Wednesday’s service will be held at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of UVA-Wise.

Special speakers during the funeral will be Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, State of Virginia Officials, Wise County Commonwealth Chuck Slemp, Delegate Terry Kilgore, Town of Big Stone Gap Manager Steve Lawson, Congressman Morgan Griffith, along with Members of the Law Enforcement community, according to Chandler’s obituary.

Ad

Bagpipes will be played for the family by Virginia State Police First Sgt. Michael McCann.