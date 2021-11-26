36º
wsls logo

LIVE

News

Three shot, one in custody after mall shooting in Durham, North Carolina

A Nordstrom employee says he heard about six gunshots, WRAL reports

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Durham, Crime, Shooting
Three people were shot and one person is in custody following a shooting at The Streets at Southpoint shopping center in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday, according to NBC affiliate WRAL. (WRAL)

DURHAM, N.C. – Three people were shot and one person is in custody following a shooting at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday, according to NBC affiliate WRAL.

The three people shot included a 10-year-old, according to Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews.

The incident started at about 3:23 p.m., Durham police at the mall requested backup after hearing shots fired.

Shortly after, the mall was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to the incident. A Nordstrom employee says he heard about six gunshots, WRAL reports.

WRAL reporter Aaron Thomas was in the mall shopping at the time of the shooting. He tweeted that the mall was placed on lockdown and that he “saw many people running.”

This remains an ongoing investigation, according to a spokesperson for Brookfield Properties, which owns the Streets at Southpoint.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email