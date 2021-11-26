Three shot, one in custody after mall shooting in Durham, North Carolina

Three people were shot and one person is in custody following a shooting at The Streets at Southpoint shopping center in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday, according to NBC affiliate WRAL.

The three people shot included a 10-year-old, according to Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews.

The incident started at about 3:23 p.m., Durham police at the mall requested backup after hearing shots fired.

Shortly after, the mall was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to the incident. A Nordstrom employee says he heard about six g u nshots, WRAL reports.

WRAL reporter Aaron Thomas was in the mall shopping at the time of the shooting. He tweeted that the mall was placed on lockdown and that he “saw many people running.”

I’m currently locked in a store with other shoppers due to a lockdown situation in Streets at Southpoint Mall in #Durham.



We’re waiting to hear from security what prompted this situation.



While shopping, I saw many people running. @TheDurhamPolice @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/dCVGWP40L8 — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 26, 2021

This remains an ongoing investigation, according to a spokesperson for Brookfield Properties, which owns the Streets at Southpoint.