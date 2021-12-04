A vacation with the McAllisters: You can stay at the ‘Home Alone’ house for only $25

90s kids can live out their "Home Alone" dreams for real.

90s kids can live out their “Home Alone” dreams for real, but it’s only for one night.

Buzz McAllister is inviting you into his childhood home! Airbnb says it will open bookings for the Chicago-area home on Dec. 12.

The one-night stay for up to four guests only costs $25.

During the stay, guests can enjoy classic booby traps, ample amounts of aftershave to put on their faces and scream in the mirror, 90s favorite foods, a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula and even more “Home Alone” style perks.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

Booking requests for the home start on Dec. 7.

Click here to make a reservation and see what the house looks like.