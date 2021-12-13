Coca-Cola recall: Officials say some juices, canned soda may contain metal

(Tony Dejak, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A Coca-Cola sign hangs outside a Coca-Cola distributor, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Bedford, Ohio. Coca-Cola has completed its acquisition of sports drink brand BodyArmor. Coke said Monday, Nov. 1, it paid $5.6 billion for the remaining 85% of the sports beverage company. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

You may want to double-check your fridge! The Coca-Cola Company announced two recalls, saying there may be “foreign matter” in some of its products.

Food Safety News reported that some Minute Maid juices packaged in 59-ounce cartons have been recalled after officials say washers and metal bolts may have fallen into the beverages.

The recalled drinks include Minute Maid Berry Punch, Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade and Minute Maid Fruit Punch. Officials say they were distributed throughout Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Here’s a full breakdown of what Minute Maid products are affected by the recall:

Product Description UPC Date Code Minute Maid Berry Punch, 59 Fl. oz. (1.8 QT) 1.75 L Unit UPC: 025000047664; Case UPC: 025000047671F-0276-202 JAN 0422 NP and JAN0522 NP Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade, 59 Fl. oz.(1.8 Qt) 1.75 Unit UPC: 025000019708, Case UPC: 025000019760 JAN 0322 NP Minute Maid Fruit Punch, 59 fl. oz.(1.8 QT)1.75 L Unit UPC: 025000047725, Case UPC: 025000047732 JAN 0522 NP

Along with the juice recalls, Coca-Cola is also recalling a few of its canned sodas due to “foreign matter” as well, according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity.

Ad

Some canned 12-oz. drinks, including Coca-Cola and Sprite, are affected by this recall. Officials say the products were distributed in the Southeastern states.

Here’s a breakdown of what items are affected by this recall:

Product Description Date Code Coca-Cola 12 oz. cans AUG 1522 WM B Coca-Cola 12 oz. cans AUG 1522 WM C Sprite 12 oz. cans AUG 1522 WM B

If you have any of these products, officials advise you to throw them away and/or return the product for a full refund.

Customers can contact the Coca-Cola Company by calling the Consumer Interaction Center at 1-800-GET-COKE (800-438-2653)