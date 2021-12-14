3 residents of The Villages arrested, charged with casting multiple votes during the 2020 election

Three individuals living in The Villages in Florida have recently been arrested as part of an investigation into voter fraud, according to our sister station WKMG.

The station, based out of Orlando, reports that Jay Ketcik, Joan Halstead and John Rider are each charged with casting more than one ballot in an election, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Here’s a breakdown of the charges against each person:

Ketcik, 63, is accused of voting by mail in Florida while also casting an absentee ballot in his original home state of Michigan.

Halstead, 71, voted in-person in Florida but also cast an absentee ballot in New York, prosecutors allege.

While the accusations against Rider, 61, were not immediately available, prosecutors indicated he also cast ballots both out-of-state and in Florida.

Ketcik and Halstead turned themselves in on outstanding warrants, court records show.

Ride was arrested at the Royal Caribbean cruise ship terminal at Port Canaveral on Dec. 3, according to court records.

There is no indication from court records that the three know each other.

Court records also do not reveal which candidates they cast votes for in the 2020 general election, although all three are registered Republicans.