P&G recalls more than 30 of its dry shampoo, conditioner sprays due to carcinogen concern

Proctor & Gamble has issued a voluntary recall of more than 30 of its aerosol spray products, which include dry conditioner and dry shampoo.

This comes after benzene was detected in several of the company’s products. Benzene, a human carcinogen, has been proven to cause cancer in humans after long-term exposure.

In addition, if benzene is directly exposed to an individual’s eyes, skin or lungs it could lead to tissue injury and irritation.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice and Waterl<ss were included in the recall.

At this time, P&G has not received any reports of “adverse events related to the recall,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Here’s a list of the products that were recalled:

Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, 3.6oz.

Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz.

Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz.

Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz.

Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz.

Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz.

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz.

Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz.

Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.

Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.

Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.

Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz.

Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz.

Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz.

Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz.

Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz.

Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Waterl<ss Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz.

Waterl<ss Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz.

Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

