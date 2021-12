The 1887 time capsule that was discovered at the site of the former Robert E. Lee monument will be opened Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Va. – The 1887 time capsule that was discovered at the site of the former Robert E. Lee monument will be opened Wednesday.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the time capsule will be opened by a historic preservation team at noon on Dec. 22 at the Department of Historic Resources lab.

The time capsule was found last Friday as crews were dismantling the pedestal the held the Lee monument. It was found about 20 feet above ground in the pedestal’s tower, not the base.