Dole recalls packaged salad mixes due to possible Listeria contamination

Dole has recalled 180 Dole-branded and private label packaged salads due to a Listeria concern.

At this time, Dole has halted operations at its facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona as an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol is underway.

Listeria has been proven to cause fatal infections in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Symptoms vary based on the individual but Listeria is known to cause high fever, diarrhea, severe headache, stiffness, nausea and abdominal pain.

Products from the brand Dole, Ahold, Kroger, Lidl and others were included in the recall. Recalled products will have a product lot code beginning with either ‘N’ or ‘Y’ in the upper right-hand corner of the package and a best-used date between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022.

Examples of product lot codes on recalled Dole salad mixes. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

To see a full list of the products that are being recalled, click here.