Gather the kids and let the Christmas excitement begin!

WSLS 10 News has confirmed that Santa Claus has left the North Pole and is on his way to deliver presents to children around the world.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will be tracking the man in red’s journey into the night.