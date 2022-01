Screenshot of VDOT's snow plow map taken at 5 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2022.

ROANOKE, Va. – VDOT crews are on 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear.

VDOT's Snow Plow map allows you to see where its plows are during a storm.

It's still a smart idea to stay home unless you need to go somewhere.

As with all snow events, it's important to be patient.

For road conditions, your best bet is http://va511.org/