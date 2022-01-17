Budweiser hiding golden beer cans inside packs for a chance to win $1 million

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

You’ve heard of a golden ticket, but what about a golden beer can? While you don’t win a tour of a magical chocolate factory, you could become a millionaire.

Anheuser-Busch announced the launch of its Willy Wonka-esque sweepstakes where fans of the drink look for a “Live Like A King Golden Can” inside specially-marked packs of Budweiser beer until Feb. 20.

People who find a golden can in their pack of brews will be eligible to win a $1 million grand prize.

If you find the golden can, all you have to do is post a photo of it to social media, tag @budweiserusa and use the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes.

However, if you’re not a beer fan or even a drinker at all, you can still participate!

On Budweiser’s website, you’ll find online instructions to download the “Live Like A King Golden Can” wrap. Take the wrap and place it around a non-alcoholic canned drink and share a photo of yourself. Then, tag @budweiserusa and use the same hashtags,

The winner will receive a direct message from the company on social media and will have 48 hours to respond and get the prize.

Learn more here.