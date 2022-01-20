Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin releases his COVID-19 Action Plan, stressing vaccination

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly in the House chambers at the Capitol Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ROANOKE, Va. – While in Roanoke on Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order putting his COVID-19 Action Plan into place.

The plan has three main sections: vaccination, expanded health care and testing.

With Nearly 1.6 million Virginians unvaccinated against COVID-19, the governor is looking to put more resources toward vaccine education, host more than 100 vaccine events across Virginia, have mobile vaccine units go out in rural areas and he plans to talk with other governors about their successes with regard to vaccination.

[New COVID-19 testing site coming to Valley View Mall on Thursday]

As part of his plan, Youngkin made it clear he wants to give people choices when it comes to vaccination, not issue mandates.

Ad

As part of his plan, he signed Executive Order No. 11, which will give heath care providers flexibility and support to battle staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

[Is Gov. Youngkin’s executive order to get rid of mask mandates in schools legal?]

The governor’s plan lists eight such ways he plans to do that:

Creating appropriate exemptions to scope of practice requirements to allow health care providers to care for patients in this difficult time Allowing hospitals and nursing homes to rapidly expand bed capacity by temporarily waiving regulations Expanding flexibility, overtime hours, and availability for personal care workers Providing flexibility for licensed out-of-state nurses and health care professionals to practice in Virginia Redirecting resources to assist with the access and availability of therapeutics and expanding the number of providers available to offer oral therapeutics, including allowing therapeutics to be distributed at hospitals without onsite pharmacies Ensure appropriate reimbursement for innovative treatment solutions for individuals, including telemedicine, including safe at home programs that allow individuals with mild symptoms to receive care remotely Deploying the Commonwealth’s supply of personal protective equipment Encouraging blood donation and providing support to the Red Cross to support emergency and planned surgeries

The final piece of the action plan is to prioritize testing guidelines to mitigate supply-chain shortages for COVID-19 tests. Youngkin will be discouraging mass testing for the purposes of pre-screening, discourage asymptomatic individuals from testing, and urge healthy individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and use discretion on testing.

Ad

As part of this phase of his plan, the governor has directed the State Health Commissioner to issue new guidelines that prioritize rapid tests for six key categories: