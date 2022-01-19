New COVID-19 testing site coming to Valley View Mall on Thursday

(Ted S. Warren, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – A new COVID-19 testing center is slated to open at Valley View Mall on Thursday, January 20.

The Community Testing Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by appointment only. Available appointments will be listed on the website 24 hours ahead of each testing event.

At the new center, individuals will be able to receive a PCR test; COVD-19 PCR results can take up to 72 hours and are effective in detecting an active COVID-19 infection, even if the person is asymptomatic.

Individuals will be notified about their tests results via text or email.

To schedule an appointment, click here.