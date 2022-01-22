New Jersey toddler accidentally orders almost $2,000 worth of furniture from Walmart

When a New Jersey woman suddenly started receiving several packages—some that couldn’t fit through the door—she couldn’t help but be confused. She hadn’t ordered any of it.

Madhu Kumar asked her husband and her two older children about the packages, but they both said they hadn’t purchased anything.

Turns out, her almost 2-year-old son Ayaansh Kumar was behind it all, NBC New York reports. The tech-savvy toddler apparently had been playing on his mother’s phone and then somehow managed to order items she already had in her shopping cart on Walmart’s website. The items were nearly $2,000.

“It is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that’s what happened,” the boy’s father, Pramod Kumar, told the news station.

Within the past week, package after package has been arriving at the family’s home with items such as accent chairs, flower stands and other household items that the mom had been looking at.

Ad

“He’s so little, he’s so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff,” his mother said.

While the family plans to return some of the items, they are going to keep some to remember their little one’s first shopping spree.

From here on out, they are going to start locking their cellphones.

“Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone he finds it in locked condition,” Pramod said.