Virginia one step closer to eliminating mask mandates in schools

The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would end mask mandates in schools across Virginia.

Senate Bill 739 passed the House along party lines and now heads to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

The House’s vote follows the bill being passed on Wednesday by the Senate of Virginia.

The bill states the following:

Notwithstanding any other provision of law or any regulation, rule, or policy implemented by a 22 school board, school division, school official, or other state or local authority, the parent of any child enrolled in a public elementary or secondary school, or in any school-based early childhood care and education program, may elect for such child to not wear a mask while on school property. A parent making such an election shall not be required to provide a reason or any certification of the child’s health or education status. No student shall suffer any adverse disciplinary or academic consequences as a result of this parental election. Part C of Senate Bill No. 739

The governor is expected to add an emergency clause to the bill that would make it go into effect immediately, rather than on July 1, 2022.

Before it goes into effect, the General Assembly would have to approve his change.

That legislative body is scheduled to consider any recommendations to bills later this week.