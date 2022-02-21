Donald Trump’s new social media app ‘Truth Social’ debuts at No.1 on the App Store

Screenshots of what Truth Social will look like.

There’s a new No.1 app in Apple’s App Store on Monday.

The social media platform backed by Former President Donald Trump, Truth Social, is now available for Apple devices.

The platform is owned by the Trump Media & Technology Group.

Posts to the platform are called “truths” and amplifications to those posts are called “retruths.”

If you’re looking to jump on the platform now, you may experience some hiccups.

In trying to walk through the sign-up process, when prompted to enter my birthdate, I consistently a “Something went wrong. Please try again” message. So if you’re interested in posting truths, you may want to wait a bit longer before getting started.

Earlier this month, Fox Business reported that Truth Social is expected to be fully operational by the end of March.