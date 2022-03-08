Former VP Mike Pence to speak at the University of Virginia in April

(Manuel Balce Ceneta, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The former president of the United States is stopping by the University of Virginia next month.

Mike Pence’s UVA event and speech will be hosted by the conservative youth organization, the Young America’s Foundation, as part of its Ken & Janice Shengold Advancing Freedom Lecture Series.

Pence plans to deliver remarks on “freedom, free markets, and traditional values to the rising generation.”

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on April 12 at 7 p.m. in Old Cabell Hall.

The organization said ticketing information will be released in the coming weeks before the event.