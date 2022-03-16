3.74 million bottles of Airborne gummies recalled because they may hurt you when you first open them

Examples of Airborne bottles that are part of the recall

Millions of bottles of an immunity booster are being recalled because you could get hurt the first time you open the bottle.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

The issue is due to possible pressure build-up in the bottle that can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, thus, possibly causing injury.

Reckitt, the manufacturer, has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention, according to the CPSC recall notice.

This only recall involves only 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne Gummies that were part of the main brand as well as bottles marketed to kids.

They were sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The bottles were sold at a variety of retailers both in-store and online across the country from May 2020 through February 2022.

If you have an unopened bottle that’s included in the recall, you’re advised to call Reckitt’s Recall Hotline at 1-888-266-8003 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time). The company will provide you with a postage-paid label to return the bottle and you will receive a full refund.

Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to this recall as they would have released any pressure build-up and do not present an injury hazard.

A look a where to identify the lot codes on the recalled bottles. (CPSC)

In total 81 different combinations of UPC and Lot Codes are part of this recall.