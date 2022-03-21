Biden administration decides against sending gas cards to Americans as high fuel prices remain

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 -- A person wearing gloves to protect against the spread of the coronavirus grabs a pump nozzle at a Shell gas station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States on April 9, 2020. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, reached on Thursday a tentative agreement to cut production to stop a market free-fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, pending the consent of Mexico. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)

The White House considered giving Americans gas cards to offset high prices at the pump.

Axios reports the plan faced opposition from House Democrats who said the gas cards would be expensive, which could make inflation worse and wouldn’t do much to lower costs.

Ultimately, the Biden administration eventually decided the idea was not feasible.

Other ideas proposed include suspending the federal gas tax as well as providing a federal rebate when gas prices reach above $4 per gallon.

AAA says the national average of regular gas continues to fall.

As of Monday, the national average is $4.25 per gallon, which is down compared to last week’s $4.32 per gallon, according to AAA.