White House Easter Egg Roll returns after pandemic hiatus

WASHINGTON – Easter is coming back to the White House for the first time in two years, and you can try and snag tickets to be a part of it.

The White House Easter Egg Roll will be on the South Lawn on Easter Monday, April 18.

Tickets are free for everyone and can be requested through an online lottery between now and March 31 at 10 a.m.

Ticket winners are chosen at random and will be notified through email by April 7.

The Easter Egg Roll is one of the oldest traditions in White House history.

You can complete one application per household.

