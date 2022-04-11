Two Kinder chocolate Easter products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Easter is just around the corner, and we want to make sure these chocolates aren’t in your baskets this year.

Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. is voluntarily recalling two of its Kinder chocolate products, Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket, due to potential salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA, the products were “manufactured in a facility where Salmonella Typhimurium was detected.”

At this time, there are no reports of illnesses linked to this contamination in the U.S.

However, out of an abundance of caution, Ferrero U.S.A. chose to recall their products following reported cases of salmonella from consumers in Europe who ate the affected products. which were manufactured in the same facility.

Here’s a breakdown of the affected products:

Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment (14.1 oz. square box with lid)

Best by date of July 18, 2022

UPC code of 09800 52025

Lot codes of 48RUP334, 48RUP335, 48RUP 336, 48RUP337

Sold in the following stores: Costco (Bay Area and Northern Nevada), BJ’s Wholesale Club stores

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket (5.3 oz. cardboard basket)

Best by date: July 30, 2022

Lot codes: 03L 018AR — 306

UPC code: 09800 60209

Sold in the following stores: 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts

If you currently have one of the recalled products, the FDA advises not to eat them, and to contact Ferrero U.S.A’s customer service line at 1-800-688-3552 Monday - Friday between 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

You can also get a product refund done online here.